THE Alliance announces Transpacific-West Coast change

In consideration of the present market situation, THE Alliance will make changes to the Asia to Transpacific-West Coast Network by temporarily suspending the PS5 service and enhancing the existing PS3, PS6, and PS7 service as of August and until further notice.

The following enhancements shall ensure that customers continue to receive a frequent and comprehensive service coverage.

PS5: To be suspended until further notice

PS3: Enhanced service with Tokyo call: Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Cai Mep – Haiphong – Yantian – Los Angeles / Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo (new) – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Port Kelang – Nhava Sheva

PS6: Optimized service by adding Shanghai and omit Pusan: Qingdao – Shanghai (new) – Ningbo – Los Angeles / Long Beach – Oakland – Kobe – Qingdao

PS7: Enhanced service with Pusan call: Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Hong Kong – Yantian – Pusan (new) – Los Angeles / Long Beach – Oakland – Hong Kong – Singapore

The effective sailings of the aforementioned adjustments will be announced shortly.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd