The Alliance Announces Updated Service Adjustments for December 2020

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of THE Alliance have been making service adjustments to better align their resources to match the fluctuating demand of the global shipping market. You will find details on the December 2020 updates below.

Asia and North Europe

FP1, FP2, FE2, and FE3 will maintain weekly sailings in December, except for in the following week:

Week 49 – FP2 void

THE Alliance will continue to operate the FE4 Extra Loader Program in December. The respective Lines will separately provide advice regarding participation in the Extra Loader Program.

Asia and the Mediterranean

MD1, MD2 and MD3 will maintain their weekly sailings in December, except for in the following week:

Week 51 – MD3 void

Transpacific – West Coast

All PSW (including India leg for PS3) and PNW loops will maintain their weekly sailings in December.

Transpacific – East Coast

All USEC loops will maintain their weekly sailings in December, except for in the following weeks:

Week 50 – EC3 void

Week 52 – EC3 void

Asia – Middle East

AG1 will remain merged with AG3, the AG2 and AG3 will maintain all sailings in December.

Transatlantic

All transatlantic loops will maintain their weekly sailings in December, except for in the following weeks:

Week 50 – AL4 void

Week 53 – AL1, AL4 void

During these unprecedented times of the pandemic, the members of THE Alliance have endeavored to keep the supply chains of its customers moving, and thank them for their continued support and understanding.

Source: Yang Ming