The ANZAC Spirit Takes to the Water

Maritime Industry Australia Ltd (MIAL) and the New Zealand Shipping Federation (NZSF) yesterday signed an historic agreement for MIAL to provide professional maritime advice and expertise to compliment the inhouse capabilities of the NZSF. MIAL and the NZSF have a relationship that dates back decades – we have always maintained excellent working relationships between the Associations and the new agreement takes that relationship to a new level of engagement and commitment to members of both Associations.

Allen Dobie, MIAL Chair says: “There is a tremendous synergy in the combined New Zealand and Australian maritime industries. We are all stronger when we work together and we are looking forward to deepening our engagement with our colleagues in New Zealand.”

Clive Glover, NZSF President says: “The NZSF is moving into a new phase of advocacy and engagement and we’re looking forward to our partnership with MIAL creating stronger international connections and first class advice for our Members.” Teresa Lloyd, MIAL CEO says: “MIAL is delighted to be able to work with the NZSF in this capacity and we see many opportunities for mutual benefit by virtue of the broader cohort of members/vessel operators that will participate in MIAL discussions.” John Harbord, NZ ED says “Shipping is a complex business and harnessing the knowledge base that exists in MIAL makes sense for the Federation as we concentrate our efforts on building strategic relationships at home and abroad.”

Source: Maritime Industry Australia Ltd (MIAL)