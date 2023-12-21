The APV convenes an Extraordinary Board of Directors meeting this Friday to process the tender for the new terminal.

Valenciaport celebrates its new terminal with the urgent call – for Friday 22 December – of an Extraordinary Board of Directors of the Port Authority of Valencia (APV) which will contain a single point on the agenda: to approve the tender documents for the tender of the new terminal located in the northern extension of the Port of Valencia.

The announcement was made by Mar Chao, president of the Port Authority of Valencia, after learning that the Spanish Government – at its Council of Ministers meeting this morning and at the proposal of the Ministry of Transport – has authorised the tender for the construction work on the container quay at the northern terminal of the Port of Valencia.

“Today is a historic day for this Port Authority,” said the president. “So allow me to announce that – in line with the announcement made by the president of the Generalitat Valenciana last Thursday – we are going to call an extraordinary meeting of the PAV’s Board of Directors, telematically and with a single point on the agenda: to start the tender procedure for the new terminal, which is the first of the legs we have to put in place to be able to continue with the rest of the administrative procedures that the project requires, in accordance with all the legislation in force”.

Acknowledgements

Chao thanked the efforts of all those who have made this possible: “on the one hand, the institutions: the Ministry (Oscar Puente and all his team), the Generalitat Valenciana (the president Carlos Mazón), the City Council of Valencia (the mayoress María José Catalá) and Puertos del Estado”. And also, he added, “to all my predecessors and all the people of the house who over the years have had to participate in this project. This has not been a two-month job, in the last two months we have managed to focus the piece and finish it off, but we had the foundations already laid”.

Source: Port Authority of Valencia