Asdem Limited (www.asdem.com) is pleased to announce that the Athens Tanker Conference on Chartering Operations and Laytime & Demurrage has now been confirmed on the 16th of November 2023 in Athens Greece.

This intensive one-day learning and networking event will feature a panel of experts from the shipping, legal, and oil and gas industries who will share their knowledge and experience through practical presentations and case studies which will enable our delegates to address a wide variety of issues related to chartering operations and laytime & demurrage.

If you are a tanker owner, charterer, operator, demurrage analyst or post-fixture professional working within the Greek shipping community – and beyond – attending this conference will deliver long-lasting results for you and the company you work for.

Directly following the conference, oil and gas tanker industry professionals are invited to join us for a drinks reception to spend some well-earned downtime to network with fellow delegates and meet and greet old friends and colleagues.

The standard fee for this conference is €1,200 per delegate. ASDEM clients or attendees from previous ASDEM conferences and courses may join for €1,000.

Early bird pricing of €875 per delegate will apply to all registrations received prior to 1 September.

This fee includes all conference documentation, refreshments, lunch, and a networking drinks reception directly following the conference. The conference fee does not include accommodation.

To request the full brochure and registration form for this event, please contact Asdem at [email protected]

Source: Asdem Limited