The Bahamas is one of the first Council members to present its annual assessment payment to the IMO

in International Shipping News 12/02/2020

On 5th February 2020, The Bahamas continued its long-held tradition of making its annual assessment payment to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in full and in advance of the payment the deadline.

The contribution for 2020 was followed up by a courtesy call at the IMO’s London headquarters by a team of representatives from The Bahamas led by The Bahamas High Commissioner HE Ellison Greenslade and The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) Managing Director and CEO Captain Dwain Hutchinson.

High Commissioner Ellison Greenslade, presents the Bahamas’ annual assessment payment to IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim.
Pictured from left to right are: Mr. Arsenio Dominguez (IMO Acting Director – Administrative Division and Chief of Staff; Carolyn Moree (BMA Deputy Director – Registration); Marchea Mackey (Bahamas High Commission Third Secretary/Vice Consul); Marie Caillerie (BMA Deputy Director- Maritime Affairs); Bahamas High Commissioner Ellison Greenslade; IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim; BMA Managing Director & CEO Dwain Hutchinson; Bernis Pinder (Bahamas Maritime Attaché); Leon Dorsett (BMA Deputy Director- Finance) ; Annabelle Viajar (IMO Head of Financial Services Division)

As one of the world’s leading Ship Registers, The Bahamas’ annual assessed contribution represents 4% of the IMO’s overall 2020 budget, making the Bahamas one of the largest financial contributors to the organisation. This year’s contribution was in excess of US$1.3M.

The IMO Secretary-General thanked them for the positive role that The Bahamas Government and The BMA has played, and continues to play, as a long standing Council member at the IMO and for being among the first Member States every year to pay their contribution in full.
Source: Bahamas Maritime Authority

