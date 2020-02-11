The Bahamas is one of the first Council members to present its annual assessment payment to the IMO

On 5th February 2020, The Bahamas continued its long-held tradition of making its annual assessment payment to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in full and in advance of the payment the deadline.

The contribution for 2020 was followed up by a courtesy call at the IMO’s London headquarters by a team of representatives from The Bahamas led by The Bahamas High Commissioner HE Ellison Greenslade and The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) Managing Director and CEO Captain Dwain Hutchinson.

As one of the world’s leading Ship Registers, The Bahamas’ annual assessed contribution represents 4% of the IMO’s overall 2020 budget, making the Bahamas one of the largest financial contributors to the organisation. This year’s contribution was in excess of US$1.3M.

The IMO Secretary-General thanked them for the positive role that The Bahamas Government and The BMA has played, and continues to play, as a long standing Council member at the IMO and for being among the first Member States every year to pay their contribution in full.

Source: Bahamas Maritime Authority