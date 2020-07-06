The Bahamas is the highest placed non-European ship Registry on the Paris MoU White list

Highlighting The Bahamas’ reputation as a premier register, the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) is delighted to once again be ranked the top non-European ship register and in the top three of all registries in the recently released Paris MoU White List rankings on port state inspection performance.

The Bahamas has consistently ranked highly on the Paris MoU White List and this demonstrates The Bahamas continued commitment to excellence of service across its fleet. This ranking further illustrates the quality of Bahamas flagged vessels and the dedication of its ship owners, managers and the seafarers onboard to maintaining the highest standards.

Stephen Keenan, Head of the Inspections and Surveys Department at the BMA, said: “To be placed so highly again on the White List is testament to the efforts of the BMA team, its Recognised Organisations, BMA inspectors, owners, managers and seafarers. We would like to thank them all for their continued adherence to the levels of performance required by the BMA which has resulted in this consistently low detention record.”

To support its owners, The BMA team provides ongoing advice and guidance to assist with port state control and regulatory compliance issues, as well as regular flag state inspections, statutory audits and surveys of the fleet, all of which help to ensure that the ships comply with international conventions.

This excellent ranking on the Paris MoU White List follows on from the BMA’s recognition earlier in the year by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) with its award of Qualship 21 status to the Registry.

Source: Bahamas Maritime Authority