The Bahamas Maritime Authority appoints Türk Loydu as a Recognised Organisation

The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA), one of the world’s leading ship registries, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Türk Loydu Uygunluk Değerlendirme Hizmetleri A.Ş.( Türk Loydu) as a Recognised Organisation. The appointment allows Türk Loydu to undertake statutory certification and services for ships registered under the Merchant Shipping Act of The Commonwealth of Bahamas.

Capt. Dwain Hutchinson, Managing Director and CEO of The BMA said: “It is a pleasure to add Türk Loydu to our list of Recognised Organisations. In line with the international requirements, The BMA has stringent criteria for our Authorised Classification Societies and Türk Loydu fulfils each of our requirements.”

Stephen Keenan, Head of The BMA Inspections & Surveys department: “We are pleased to welcome Türk Loydu as a Bahamas Recognised Organisation. Türk Loydu is well placed to provide statutory certification and services to owners of ships registered in The Bahamas and we look forward to developing a mutually beneficial relationship.”

Mr Lütfü Savaşkan, General Manager of Türk Loydu, said “We are honoured to announce that Türk Loydu has been officially authorised by The Bahamas Maritime Authority to conduct statutory surveys and certification on their behalf. This authorisation is proof of Türk Loydu ’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality, and compliance in the maritime industry. We look forward to working closely with The BMA and the global maritime community to ensure that vessels under the Bahamian flag continue to meet, and exceed, international regulations and standards.

The Bahamas is ranked on the whitelists of both the Paris and Tokyo MoUs and has a global network of offices including The Bahamas, USA, UK, Greece, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Founded in 1962, Türk Loydu provides a wide range of services, including classification of ships, statutory services, certification of marine products, certification of systems and personnel, industrial assessments, risk assessments, and all relevant certification services. Turk Loydu holds a prestigious position as the latest member of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) and supports IACS’s mission for safe ships and clean seas and shares the commitment to maintaining professional integrity and high professional standards.

Source: The Bahamas Maritime Authority