The Bahamas Maritime Authority Launches Major Enhancements to its Online Registration Information System

The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) is delighted to announce that it has made some significant enhancements to its digital platform, the Bahamas Online Registration Information System (BORIS).

These developments mean that companies registering for this service will be able to digitally access many of the services offered by The BMA. These services include check and reserve a vessel name, complete registration application and certificate verification. This capability will complement the existing online seafarer services that provide the ability to pay an invoice, download system-generated documents, monitor progress and track seafarer applications.

A major benefit to users is that the enhanced system avoids the need to repeatedly enter ship data when completing registration forms as vessel details only need to be entered once. This, combined with an improved user interface, will represent increased business efficiency and significant time and cost savings for clients during the registration process. New users can get started easily by registering for an account in the ‘What would you like to do?’ section of BORIS.

“The launch of the new enhancements to BORIS is a significant and progressive step for the BMA. With the rapid increase in business transactions conducted with online assistance during the past several months, it is an appropriate time to launch our Online Vessel Registration System. We work closely with our clients and stakeholders of the BMA family and the system was designed to ensure we meet their needs. The registration process is simplified and, with the user-friendly design of the system, we believe our clients will welcome the results of Phase One of this innovative online service,” said Carolyn Moree, Registrar and Deputy Director of The BMA.

John Adams, Chairman of the Bahamas Shipowners Association (BSA), whose members made valuable contributions to the process, said: “The BSA is pleased to see the launch of the new online registration tool from The BMA, which several of our members were able to review during its development.”

Dwain Hutchinson, Managing Director and CEO of The BMA, added: “Shipping is embracing the digital age and, as a progressive and customer focused Flag administration, The BMA will continue to remain at the forefront of reviewing and implementing appropriate new technology tools to enhance our stakeholder and client engagement.”

Click here to access BORIS (https://public.bahamasmaritime.com/account)

Source: Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA)