The benefit of multiple users

Signing up more than one staff member to the company account in the Shipping KPI system provides users with access to valuable company performance information. Additionally, activating several user accounts, as opposed to just one or two, greatly lowers the risk of an inactive account if the staff member, or members, using the account, leaves the company.

Since the creation of the Shipping KPI system in 2010, there has been a continuous increase in the total number of company accounts. Each account comes with at least one registered user. But what happens if the user account is created with a personal email and that person leaves the company? Most often, there will be a transition of responsibilities within the company, but occasionally, the company account will be inactive for a prolonged period, thereby wasting valuable options for benchmarking.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of the year, the KPI system has seen a decline in Performance Indicator (PI) reports. While BIMCO encourages users to continue reporting, it is more apparent than ever that owners and managers have their hands full. Prolonged periods of inactivity make it harder to re-establish a functioning reporting and benchmarking routine, and the risk of inactivity is higher if there are only a few users for each company account. It is worth noting that we can all learn from history, and the performance of ships during a pandemic ,like the one we are currently experiencing, can provide valuable data for the future in case similar circumstances arise.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that October had a significant increase in total number of logins, while the total number of pageviews was stable. The increase in the number of logins may be associated with the release of Shipping KPI version 4, and we encourage users to investigate the new interface.

Source: BIMCO