The Benefits of Registering a Ship under the Greek Flag for European Shipowners

European shipowners benefit from a well-established system that balances cost efficiency with global recognition.

Why Greece?

• Tax Advantages: Greece offers a competitive tonnage tax system, making it cost – effective for European owners.

• Strategic Location: Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, providing direct access to key shipping routes.

• Global Recognition: A reputable EU flag compliant with international regulations and safety standards.

• Rapid Processing: Efficient registration procedures backed by Greece’s well-developed maritime infrastructure.

Conclusion

The Greek flag is ideal for European shipowners seeking a prestigious, EU-compliant and cost-effective registration option.

Source: AGP Law