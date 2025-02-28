The Benefits of Registering a Ship under the Greek Flag for European Shipowners
European shipowners benefit from a well-established system that balances cost efficiency with global recognition.
Why Greece?
• Tax Advantages: Greece offers a competitive tonnage tax system, making it cost – effective for European owners.
• Strategic Location: Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, providing direct access to key shipping routes.
• Global Recognition: A reputable EU flag compliant with international regulations and safety standards.
• Rapid Processing: Efficient registration procedures backed by Greece’s well-developed maritime infrastructure.
Conclusion
The Greek flag is ideal for European shipowners seeking a prestigious, EU-compliant and cost-effective registration option.
Source: AGP Law