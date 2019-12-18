The Biggest and Best Deals of 2019

The end of the year is the perfect time for reflection, so we at VV are taking this opportunity to look back on the biggest and most valuable deals of 2019 in the Cargo and Offshore sectors.

Newbuild Orders

The most valuable single vessel ordered this year was by Awilco Drilling who ordered a Semi Sub Drill Rig from Keppel FELS for $425 mil. This is the second unit in as many years they have ordered, and will join their existing live fleet of 2 vessels.

The largest en bloc deal was for 6 ULCVs by Evergreen Marine for a total of $918 mil.

Second Hand Deals

On the second hand side, it’s no surprise that the largest deals were for very young ships.

The most valuable vessel to get sold the Flex Enterprise which sold for $210 mil (including a 10 yr TCB & purchase options) from Flex LNG to Glovis.

En bloc, 10 Suezmax tankers sold from Trafigura to Frontline in a somewhat complicated deal for cash, shares, and a TCB of 3 years. VV estimates the fair market value for the assets to be worth $625 mil.

Biggest Delivery of the Year

The largest vessels (by GT) to be delivered this year were the 4 below ULCVs at a gigantic 232,618 GT each, valued today at $168 mil. They now join 198 other vessels in the MSC fleet.

Biggest Spending Countries

Greek companies spent the most overall, although considering second hand purchases only, the Chinese came out on top.

We’re looking forward to seeing what the new year and decade will bring in the markets. We’re sure there will be no shortage of big deals and high spending that we’ll be sure to keep you up to date on.

