The Bilbao Port Authority Presents Its Hydrogen Infrastructure To The Chambers Of Commerce Of The Atlantic Arc

The Bilbao Port Authority has taken part in the 1st Conference of the Chambers of Commerce and Hydrogen Valleys of the Atlantic Arc. The event, held at the Energy Intelligence Center (EIC) in Abanto-Zierbena, brought together the Chambers of Commerce of the Atlantic Arc, an alliance involving Chambers from Portugal, Spain and France with a view to improving the competitiveness of the region, with hydrogen valleys and clusters from the Cantabrian coast.

At the event, which was also attended by companies involved in the generation, storage, transport, logistics and uses of hydrogen, along with other players involved in the development of this energy vector, those present had the opportunity to learn about the various initiatives being taken forward in this field and to explore new avenues for collaboration.

In his presentation, Andima Ormaetxe, Director of Operations, Sales and Logistics at the Bilbao Port Authority, explained the different initiatives underway to make Bilbao a greener, more competitive and more responsible port, to support its customers through the energy transition and to become a benchmark infrastructure for the future in terms of environmental sustainability and a key tool for decarbonising logistics chains for the Atlantic Axis.

Ormaetxe also explained to those present the great opportunity that the development of green corridors and hosting the EU-endorsed hydrogen corridor presents for the entire hinterland. In this sense, he highlighted that “the Ports of Bilbao, Amsterdam and Duisport, together with the Basque Energy Agency (EVE), Petronor and the Dutch organisations SkyNRG, Evos Amsterdam and Zenith Energy Terminals, have together signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of hydrogen and its distribution along this maritime route, providing a major boost to the development of a hydrogen-based economy”.

Source: Bilbao Port Authority