The BPA Holds a Briefing Session on the Joint Distribution Center Project with the Port of Rotterdam Authority

-Introduction on the current status and investments opportunities at the Ports of Busan and Rotterdam-

The Busan Port Authority (BPA, President & CEO NAM Ki-chan) held a briefing session on a port logistics project together with the Port of Rotterdam Authority at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, on June 20.

In the morning of June 19, a day before the session, the BPA concluded a development agreement with the Port of Rotterdam Authority for establishing the BPA-Rotterdam Distribution Center.

The briefing session was attended by approximately 100 participants, including shippers, logistics companies, and forwarders. The BPA shared presentations on the construction and implementation status of the BPA-Rotterdam Distribution Center and the development plan for Busan New Port Distripark, and the Port of Rotterdam Authority explained about its development plan and investment conditions.

The shippers and logistics companies that attended the session, from home and abroad, were very much interested in the establishment of the distribution center, according to BPA officials.

The Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), both supporters of the session, also talked about the investment status in the Netherlands and Korea.

Source: Busan Port Authority