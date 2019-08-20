The BPA Holds a Project Briefing Session on “Development of the On-Demand/Unmanned Automatic System for Electrical Yard Tractors in Busan Port”

The Busan Port Authority (BPA, President & CEO NAM Ki-chan) announced that it held a project briefing session on “the Development of the On-Demand/Unmanned Automatic System for Electrical Yard Tractors in Busan Port.”

Yard tractors are traditional port equipment for transporting containers running on diesel or LNG as a fuel, which is why it is being criticized as a major contributor to fine dust and toxic gas production within the port.

According to the BPA, this project aims to develop electrically-operated yard tractors and an electrical charging system, in an attempt to move away from the existing diesel and LNG fuel types to reduce fine dust and harmful gas emission level within the Port of Busan.

Moreover, the project also plans to develop an on-demand/unmanned automatic charging system that adequately reflects the actual Busan Port’s operational status, such as yard tractor parking areas and operation times, so that terminal operators can immediately adopt the system.

The BPA is committed to actively incorporating the opinions of terminal operators, academia, and yard tractor drivers in the process by holding advisory meetings and discussions.

The Head of BPA’s Construction Division Kwon, So-hyun stated that “In addition to the yard tractor project, we will continue to lead in our efforts to conduct various R&D projects to make Busan Port environmentally-friendly so that port workers and local community can actually see the results.”

Source: Busan Port Authority