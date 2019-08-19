The BPA Holds a Project Launch Report Meeting for the “Development and Demonstration of Transfer Crane Exhaust Gas After-Treatment System in Busan Port”

The Busan Port Authority (BPA, President & CEO NAM Ki-chan) announced that it held a project launch report meeting at the headquarter, in the afternoon of June 19, for the “development and demonstration of transfer crane exhaust gas after-treatment system in Busan Port.”

Transfer cranes (TC) are port equipment for handling cargoes at yards, running on diesel. Therefore, TCs have been pointed out as a major source of air pollutants, such as fine dust and nitrogen oxides, together with yard tractors.

This service contract is to develop diesel particulate filter (DPF) and selective catalyst reduction (SCR) systems, for example, to decrease the level of fine dusts and nitrogen oxides released from diesel-driven transfer cranes, thus bringing down the general level of fine dusts and other pollutants within Busan Port.

and for this project, the Authority is planning to establish an environment where terminal operators can immediately adopt the exhaust gas after-treatment system by reflecting the current TC operation patterns and exhaust gas level into the design.

The BPA is committed to incorporating opinions of terminal operators, researchers, and TC operators in the process by holding advisory and discussion meetings.

Deputy Head of Advanced Port Technology Department Park, Jung-mook said, “The BPA will continue to push forward with R&D projects to make Busan Port green, in addition to this project, and lead the way in creating a clean Busan Port that can be felt by port workers and the local community.”

