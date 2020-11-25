The Caribbean Shipping Association has kept Caribbean shipping afloat by working together

The Caribbean Shipping Association celebrated its 50th anniversary during the CSA’s Assembly General that was held virtually from November 16-19, 2020 and re-elected president Juan Carlos Croston and vice-president Marc Sampson.

The CSA has also a new general manager: Ms Milaika Capella Ras, previously deputy gm and with 20 years of experience in the maritime industry. Juan Carlos Croston told more than 200 online participants that they had been able to keep the supply chain open “and responsive to the needs of our people. It is we, of the maritime frontline, that are ensuring that supplies essential of our people continue to be delivered-food, medicine, life-saving equipment for hospitals, electricity generation and communication….

For eight months, working together, we have kept the Caribbean shipping industry afloat.” “We have immediately made our voice heard on urgent and critical matters such as the safe repatriation of seafarers, appropriate arrangements for crew change and the need for greater harmonization of laws and regulations to ensure safe movement of vessels, crews, passengers and cargo. Building resilience in the face of adversity has always been high on the agenda of the CSA and our focus on the human element in shipping is proving to be the correct approach in ensuring the sustainability of our industry,” said the CSA president.

“Our founders’ vision, of forming the CSA to facilitate development of an efficient, viable Caribbean and Latin American shipping industry, continues to guide our progress, fifty years later. We are also encouraged by the willingness of members to share information in a timely manner so we can learn from each other and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and responses resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. Lars Jensen, CEO and partner of SeaIntelligence Consulting, key speaker for the AG meeting, urge CSA members “not to fight digitalization” and that shift in demand has led to severe equipment issues in shipping in terms of bottlenecks arising from the placement of empty and full containers that will take to unwind.



“Demand growth is extremely uncertain as it will depend on shift s in consumer spending (for example, if vaccines end the pandemic in 2020), stimulus packages and inventory changes more than economic fundamentals,” he warned. Jensen said that “we are now in uncharted territory but predicts long-term positive growth and likely above global average growth for the Caribbean due to supply chain diversification… Supply chain diversification is being driven by a need to end dependence on manufacturing by large factories in one geographical area, such as China.” But “scarcity of vessels and equipment in high-demand region spreads in increase in freight levels to other region…i.e. the Caribbean…Digitalization is compulsory.

And if you are not already on that, then find the tools.” 50-Year History of the CSA It was in the late 1960s that shipping interests in the region started discussing the need for an organization that would facilitate continuous exchange of information, advice and best practices while creating a voice for their shared interests regionally and beyond. The talks culminated in the inaugural General Meeting of the Caribbean Shipping Association in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 19, 1971.

Since its formation, the CSA has broadened its representation of stakeholders and the Annual General Meetings of the Association have been crucial milestones in the development of regional shipping, serving as a catalyst for the tremendous transformation of port infrastructure, maritime enterprises, professional development and industrial relations.

