The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) has today published the joint information paper The Carriage of Methanol in Bulk Onboard Offshore Vessels.

The carriage of methanol in bulk is becoming common in the offshore oil and gas industry, and although there is technical documentation on methanol handling, guidance for offshore carriage by sea is limited. Methanol is a hazardous chemical with significant toxic, flammable, and reactive properties that can adversely affect human health and the environment when not properly handled.

This information paper from OCIMF and the Maritime Safety Forum (MSF) provides guidance for the safe loading, carriage and discharge of methanol by offshore support vessels.

OCIMF Director Robert Drysdale said: “This guidance, which was developed under the direction of the MSF and in partnership with OCIMF, outlines the best practices for the carriage of methanol onboard offshore vessels. It is an invaluable resource for those handling and transporting this product to ensure safety in the industry.”

Source: OCIMF