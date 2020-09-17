The CMA CGM BRAZIL: the largest container ship to enter the port of New York & New Jersey

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in transport and logistics, is pleased to announce that the new CMA CGM Brazil is the largest vessel ever to enter the port of New York & New Jersey and to dock on the U.S. East Coast.

The 366 meter long – equivalent to eight Statues of Liberty – and 51 meter wide vessel has a 15,072 TEU capacity and is currently deployed on the weekly Columbus JAX service.

The CMA CGM Group is the #1 shipping company in the US

As the number-one carrier in the U.S., we are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers, especially as the country recovers from an unprecedented healthcare pandemic. The CMA CGM Brazil’s deployment is a symbol of the Group’s commitment to supporting that recovery and to contributing to the U.S. economy’s overall health.

Our port partners on the East Coast played a crucial role in making this feat possible by implementing the necessary and timely infrastructure improvements needed to accommodate these larger ships. Improvements without which this milestone would not have been possible.

This landmark record further reaffirms our commitment to the United States where we stand as the outright leader in terms of total combined export/import market share.

As the CMA CGM Brazil continues its East Coast journey, it will set individual vessel-size records at the following ports: Port of Virginia (September 15), Port of Savannah (September 19) and Port of Charleston (September 20).

Source: CMA CGM