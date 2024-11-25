The CMA CGM Foundation launches PharmaBox: A converted container for the storage of medicines in crisis zones

Tanya Saadé Zeenny, President of the CMA CGM Foundation, handed over the key to the first PharmaBox in Marseilles to Aïcha Koraïchi, President of Action Against Hunger, on November 25, 2024.

Developed with the expertise of the CMA CGM Group, in collaboration with Action Against Hunger, the PharmaBox is an innovative solution that represents a shared commitment to enhancing the pharmaceutical supply chain and ensuring better healthcare access for vulnerable populations in humanitarian crisis zones.

PharmaBox: a humanitarian innovation designed, produced, and delivered by the CMA CGM Foundation

Developed by the CMA CGM Foundation and Action Against Hunger, PharmaBox tackles key challenges in storing, preserving, and transporting pharmaceuticals in the field. This 40-foot container, converted into a secure storage unit, ensures optimal conditions for essential medicines, particularly for children receiving treatment during food crises. The CMA CGM Foundation will oversee the entire project lifecycle, from supply and conversion to transport by sea and land, as well as final installation.

The very first container transformed into an energy self-sufficient mobile pharmacy

PharmaBox was developed to meet specifications drawn up by Action Against Hunger engineers and logistics managers, leveraging the CMA CGM Group’s expertise in container services.

Six months were required for the CMA CGM Group’s technical teams to address various challenges, including:

· How to optimize product storage and security?

PharmaBox is a 40-foot container with a storage capacity of 22 m³. It is equipped with strict temperature control (20-25°C) and humidity regulations (below 65%) to preserve efficacy. These features enable reliable storage in remote areas with extreme climates, such as tropical or desert environments characterized by heavy rainfall or extreme heat, and in unstable security contexts.

How to deploy and relocate PharmaBox?

Designed for rapid deployment, PharmaBox can be installed in close proximity to Action Against Hunger sites. Like any standard container, its high flexibility allows for quick installation and relocation based on needs or evolving crisis situations, ensuring immediate and effective medical support. PharmaBox retains the dimensions of a standard container, making it easily transportable by land or sea.

How to ensure its autonomy and sustainability ?

PharmaBox is equipped with a modular solar kit consisting of 10 photovoltaic panels that can be installed near the container or directly on its roof. This system ensures energy autonomy by covering cooling needs, maintaining an optimal temperature without relying on an external power grid or a large-capacity generator that consumes significant amounts of fossil fuels.

The CMA CGM Foundation will provide ongoing technical support to Action Against Hunger teams through training, prototype deployment monitoring, and test phases. A comprehensive maintenance plan, including spare parts for on-site repairs, will ensure PharmaBox remains fully operational in the field.

The first PharmaBox deployed in the Central African Republic in early 2025

The first PharmaBox will be deployed in early 2025 in the Central African Republic, a country where access to healthcare can be challenging. Since 2013, violence and massive population displacements have worsened the humanitarian crisis, leaving over 2.8 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Pharmabox will address the critical shortage of refrigerated storage facilities by offering a mobile, durable solution tailored to local constraints.

Tanya Saadé Zeenny, President of the CMA CGM Foundation, stated: “PharmaBox is a groundbreaking humanitarian innovation! It was designed by the CMA CGM Foundation to meet the needs identified by field workers. Our teams are proud to have contributed their expertise to such an important cause.”

Aïcha Koraïchi, President of Action Against Hunger, highlighted: “More than 733 million people worldwide still face hunger. Our field teams confront significant logistical challenges every day to deliver aid and care, particularly to women and children suffering from malnutrition. In many of the regions where we operate, extreme heat and humidity make safe medicine storage especially challenging. PharmaBox is a project that could enable us to better care for tens of thousands of people in the future.”

A long-standing partnership that has enabled the shipment of 7,000 tons of humanitarian equipment

Since its launch in 2012, the CMA CGM Foundation’s “Containers of Hope” humanitarian transport program has enabled Action Against Hunger to ship essential equipment at no cost to its programs worldwide. To date, the Foundation has shipped nearly 700 containers for Action Against Hunger, representing over 7,000 tons of essential humanitarian supplies to 22 countries. Action Against Hunger intervenes mainly in humanitarian crisis situations, where logistical challenges are numerous and operations are carried out in difficult contexts.

With PharmaBox, the CMA CGM Foundation and Action Against Hunger are embarking on a new chapter in their exceptional partnership to serve the most vulnerable communities.

Source: CMA CGM