The CMA CGM Group heads towards carbon neutrality by 2050

Our Chairman and CEO participated in the UN Global Compact online conference and announced new steps to define the shipping and logistics of tomorrow. He also recalled his commitment for a more balanced globalization.

On 2 June, Rodolphe Saadé was a key speaker at the UN Global Compact. Other speakers participated including Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean Peter Thomson, the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization Kitack Lim, and Director General of WWF International Marco Lambertini.

As the entire world fights against the Covid 19 Pandemic, Rodolphe Saadé recalled the CMA CGM Group commitment for a more balanced globalization, which contributes to Economic and Social development, whilst respecting humanity and protecting the planet.

He made two major announcements:

Our energy supplies will include 10% alternative fuels by 2023

Our 2050 objective is to be Carbon Neutral

This is a new step for our Group, which is on track to reduce by 40% its CO2 emissions per tonne transported per km by 2030, a target set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Rodolphe Saadé also precised “in 2019, we reduced our total CO2 emissions by 6%. These significant reductions were made possible thanks to our mobilization, the technological innovations implemented and an improved management of vessels operations”.

“We must move forward: it’s time to act !”

The year 2020 will also see the launching of the new 23,000 TEUs LNG-powered vessels, confirming CMA CGM’s ambition for the energy transition of the shipping industry:

This is a worldwide premiere, resulting in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions around 20%, and the suppression of almost all Sulphur and fine particle emissions.

This is a major event. It symbolizes the path that we are taking in terms of energy transition using the most advanced ecofriendly technology available today.

The CMA CGM Group, as a world leader in shipping and logistics committed to energy transition, has a major role to play in order to achieve a more resilient future.

Source: CMA CGM