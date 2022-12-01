The CMA CGM Group receives EcoVadis Platinum award for its commitment to sustainable development

For the third year in a row, CMA CGM has received EcoVadis’ top rating bestowed only on the top 1% of the 85,000 businesses assessed.

EcoVadis rates businesses on how they apply corporate social responsibility (CSR) principles in their operations.

A recognition of CMA CGM’s commitment to protecting the environment, upholding human rights and practicing good business ethics.

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, has been awarded a Platinum medal by EcoVadis, a rating agency that assesses the social and environmental responsibility of companies, for the continuous progress it has shown in the sustainable development arena.

CSR commitments at the heart of the CMA CGM Group’s strategy

Committed to the ecological transition and the protection of the environment, CMA CGM aims to be Net Zero Carbon by 2050. To achieve this goal, the Group has set up several pioneering actions based on three inseparable pillars: respect for people, preservation of the environment, and the development of responsible trade. The Group’s ambition is to be a leader in carbon-free logistics solutions across its entire value chain. The actions undertaken by CMA CGM have thus enabled the Group to reduce its CO₂ emissions per kilometer and per container by 48% between 2008 and 2021.

With its Fund for Energies, the Group is beginning a new chapter in its clean energy transition

In September 2022, CMA CGM decided to establish an Energies Fund to accelerate the decarbonization of its operations. The Fund, which is to be endowed with €1.5 billion over 5 years, will speed up initiatives supporting the industrial production of new fuels, low-emission mobility solutions across all the Group’s activities and energy efficiency programs.

The Platinum medal, a distinction awarded to the top 1% most sustainable companies

EcoVadis rates over 85,000 businesses around the world based on 21 criteria in four key areas—environment, working conditions, business ethics and supply chain. EcoVadis awards one of four different rating levels (bronze, silver, gold or platinum) depending on each company’s score. CMA CGM Group has been awarded the Platinum medal, the highest possible distinction, for the third consecutive year. CMA CGM is the only worldwide shipping company to earn this achievement.

Source: CMA CGM