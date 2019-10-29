The CMA CGM Group supports the development of Wing to offer new solutions in e-commerce logistics

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, has decided to support the development of Wing, a young French company offering an innovative urban logistics service for the benefit of e-commerce, by forging with it an ambitious financial, industrial and commercial partnership.

Wing offers innovative urban logistics solutions for e-retailers

Founded in 2015 and based in Marseille, Lyon and Paris, Wing offers an urban logistics service dedicated to e-retailers. The young company is thus strengthening the omni-channel development of its more than 300 customers by optimizing their e-commerce logistics.

With just a few clicks from an online platform, Wing customers see a courier show up to pick up orders sold on the Internet. These are then deposited in a logistics warehouse where they are packaged and shipped. In less than 48 hours, orders are delivered to the end customer.

A strong financial, industrial and commercial partnership for the benefit of CEVA Logistics and Wing customers

Convinced of the relevance of the solution offered by Wing, the Group took a position in the company through its investment fund, CMA CGM Ventures. At the same time, CEVA Logistics, a subsidiary of CMA CGM that joined the Group this year, entered into an ambitious industrial and commercial partnership with Wing. The two companies will thus implement cross-selling initiatives and CEVA Logistics will make space available to Wing in its warehouses.

This merger will enable the two companies to offer their respective customers innovative new services with high added value in the field of urban logistics. The Group thus realizes the synergies resulting from CEVA Logistics’ new strategic plan and reflects the strategy of Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, to support innovation.

On this occasion, Nicolas Sartini, Chief Executive Officer – CEVA Logistics, states: “A concrete illustration of the synergies between CEVA Logistics and CMA CGM resulting from our new strategic plan, this collaboration with Wing is fully in line with Rodolphe Saadé’s ambition in favour of digital innovation. The Group also confirms its willingness to offer its customers ever more innovative services throughout the logistics chain.”

Jean-Baptiste Maillant, Founder and President – Wing, also states: “The CMA CGM Group is an undeniable asset in helping us develop a long-term vision of our service and in supporting us in our growth. Their very strong development in logistics provides us with important synergies to offer a complete and innovative service to our respective customers.”

Source: CMA CGM Group