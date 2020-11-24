The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the world’s first 23,112 TEU container vessel powered by LNG, calls TTI Algeciras for the first time

The Port of Algeciras Bay received today the first call of the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the world’s largest containership powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), which during her maiden voyage is making the last stopover in Europe at TTI Algeciras semiautomated terminal.

The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, with a capacity for 23.112 TEU and 400 meters length, belongs to the iconic French Asia Line service (FAL 1) of CMA CGM for the “Ocean Alliance” also participated by COSCO and EVERGREEN. The service, that connects Asia and Europe, is operating regularly in Algeciras since June 2015.

The flagship departed from Asia on September 22nd and after visiting three northern European ports, arrived in Algeciras to load exports and transhipments to Far East.

LNG is the best solution in terms of air quality and undoubtedly the state-of-the-art industry solution currently available in terms of energy transition to reduce its carbon footprint. In this commitment to sustainability, CMA CGM, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is mobilized to accelerate the industry’s energy transition and made a pionnering choice by equipping 26 vessels by 2022 with engines using liquefied natural gas.

The vessel has been welcomed by the Port Authority, Chairman and Director, as well as by the Top Management of the Container Terminal and the French shipping company in Spain.

Mr. Alonso Luque, CEO of TTI Algeciras, commented:

“TTI Algeciras is extremely proud to be part of the maiden voyage of the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the first 23,112 TEU vessel powered by Liquefied Natural Gas and the flagship of CMA CGM, with whom we work very closely to continue developing the Port of Algeciras to its full potential and consolidate our port as a strategic hub for the French shipping company.

This stopover at our facilities in Isla Verde Exterior is coming at a very important time for our company as in 2020 we are celebrating 10 years of operations and 10 million TEU accumulated since 2010.

Our decision to invest in adequate equipment and infrastructures together with the excellent teams in the Port Authority, TTI Algeciras, stevedoring and all professionals of our expert Port Community, have made it possible for this “giant” to be here today. This landmark puts the finishing touch to a year that, although difficult, will end very positively in all aspects.”

Source: Port of Algeciras Bay