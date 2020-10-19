The CMA CGM Jacques Saadé, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas-powered containership, has set a new world record for the number of full containers loaded on a single vessel

• The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the world’s first LNG-powered containership with a capacity of 23,000 containers (twenty-foot equivalent units), has set a world record for the number of full containers loaded on a single vessel.

• On her departure from Singapore last week, the CMA CGM Group’s new flagship was carrying a record 20,723 full containers. A record set by a world leader in shipping and logistics.

CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, a vessel like no other

Featuring a host of innovations, the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE clearly demonstrates the CMA CGM Group’s commitment to energy transition in the shipping industry. LNG is currently the industry’s best available technology for preserving air quality, and also provides an initial response to the challenge of tackling climate change.

After joining the Group’s fleet on 22nd September, the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE is now on her maiden voyage on the CMA CGM Group’s iconic French Asia Line (FAL 1), connecting Asia with Europe. This line provides a weekly service comprising 13 calls over the course of 84 days.

The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, already assured of her place in history because of her innovative technology, is now a record-breaker and symbolizes the CMA CGM Group’s operational, commercial and environmental excellence.

This record reflects the outstanding design of the Group’s new flagship.

“ To carry so many containers we have to be able to stack them 10 or 11 high on the deck, giving rise to strict constraints linked to the vessel’s structure and, crucially, how containers are stowed,”

explained Marc Olazabal, Operations Manager, E&W Lines, who directs the Group’s operations, including on the FAL 1 line.

“The vessel is so well designed that we were able to pile containers of over 10 tons in a 10-high stack, which is outstanding.”

Teamwork

To complete the loading process, all our teams have to work together completely seamlessly. The cargo flow teams need to have positioned the containers at the yard in reverse loading order ahead of the ship’s arrival.

It also involves substantial cooperation between the port teams and the ship planner to decide on the crane split—the number of cranes that will work on the vessel during the call.

4,000 movements by 9 different cranes during the call in Singapore

“During the call in Singapore, the 9 cranes in position completed around 4,000 (loading and unloading) movements. All the cranes had to have the same number of movements in order for the operations to be completed at the same time, and to avoid any reduction in our productivity,”

Marc Olazabal continued.

The CMA CGM Jacques Saadé stands out from other Ultra-Large Containerships (ULCS) like the CMA CGM Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (20,600 TEUs) in that it can carry one extra row of containers.

“It may not seem like very much, but some ports are not yet equipped with cranes that can reach the final row. That means the ship planner needs to take this into account in the loading plan. It requires intricate planning down to the finest details.”

So, the finest details really do matter on a ship able to carry a load of over 220,000 tons on each trip.

Source: CMA CGM