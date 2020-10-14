The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the world’s largest LNG-powered containership, has set a new world record for the number of full containers loaded on a single vessel

The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the world’s first LNG-powered containership with a capacity of 23,000 containers (twenty-foot equivalent units), has set a world record for the number of full containers loaded on a single vessel.

On her departure from Singapore on Monday 12th October, the CMA CGM Group’s new flagship was carrying a record 20,723 full containers. A record set by a world leader in shipping and logistics.

CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, a vessel like no other

Featuring a host of innovations, the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE clearly demonstrates the CMA CGM Group’s commitment to energy transition in the shipping industry. LNG is currently the industry’s best available technology for preserving air quality, and also provides an initial response to the challenge of tackling climate change.



After joining the Group’s fleet on 22nd September, the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE is now on her maiden voyage on the CMA CGM Group’s iconic French Asia Line (FAL 1), connecting Asia with Europe. This line provides a weekly service comprising 13 calls over the course of 84 days.

It was when the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE made her call in Singapore that she broke the world record in terms of the number of containers carried on a single vessel.

The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, already assured of her place in history because of her innovative technology, is now a record-breaker and symbolizes the CMA CGM Group’s operational, commercial and environmental excellence.

Source: CMA CGM