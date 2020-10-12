The coal cost of aluminum

Executive Summary

A major Indonesian coalminer, the Adaro Group, has been signaling an intention since 2020 to expand its business into aluminum smelting.

The plant complex will be located in Kaltara Industrial Park, North Kalimantan province. It is to be constructed in three phases, each phase building smelter facilities with an output capacity of 500 kilotonnes per annum (ktpa).

Adaro’s Phase 1 aluminum smelter will have a supporting 1,100 megawatt (MW) coal-fired captive power plant to supply energy. Total capital expenditure of the project is US$2 billion. However, the financial case for the development is shaky at best as the payback period at US$2,800 per tonne of aluminum, the upper bound of the global price range in the last five years, is eight to 11 years.

Phase 1 will also add 5.2 million tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide emissions to the environment.

In this report, IEEFA will demonstrate why the financial justification for this aluminum smelter project can be difficult and how we arrived at the aforesaid findings. In addition, beyond this project, IEEFA is of the view that planned captive power plants across Indonesia and their coal power capacity are worth monitoring, given especially that recent developments in Indonesia’s green taxonomy may heighten greenwashing risks.

