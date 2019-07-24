The Complicated Dance Between Trump and Markets

Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Terms of Trade newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Economics on Twitter for more.

Donald Trump likes to hail record-high equity markets as validation of his economic policies. But when it comes to his trade wars, the president and the market are showing signs of a potentially unhealthy co-dependency.

With stocks off an early-July peak, a few questions arise: Could the relationship between Trump and the markets start to fog up? Might things be about to turn south?

The case for co-dependency is clear, particularly when it comes to China. When markets swoon Trump is prone to talking up the prospects of a deal. When they surge he is more likely to reach for tariffs. Which is where the relationship gets complicated. Markets tend to go up on talk of a deal and down on threats of more tariffs.

As in many tenuous relationships, there’s a third party — the Federal Reserve in this case. Chairman Jerome Powell seems ready to deploy a safety net if or when the economic damage from Trump’s trade wars builds.

Which gets us to where things stand and why Trump and the markets may be misreading each other.

Three weeks after Trump and China’s Xi Jinping agreed to resume talks, their negotiators are still working on the terms of a resumption. A face-to-face meeting between senior officials is likely in the coming weeks.

Yet any deal is months away, at best. And it’s hard to over-stress how vast the chasm between the two sides is on elemental things such as what happens to Trump’s tariffs. Markets nevertheless have reacted to the Osaka truce by hitting highs.Meanwhile, earnings season is upon us and a growing number of companies are revealing the impact of the trade wars on their bottom line. The hawks around Trump dismiss such complaints as unnecessary hysterics, of course. They, like the president, also see the recent highs in the markets as validation.The problem in all of this is that with any co-dependent couple, you can only misread the signals for so long before things start to get ugly.

An awkward European Union-U.S. trade truce is held together by the prospect of a big accord. But to preserve the status quo, there’s a school of thought in Europe that hopes to slow-walk the negotiations, pushing them deeper into the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign on the expectation that Trump will be too focused on his re-election to escalate tensions with a big ally.

