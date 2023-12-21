The CSSF welcomes the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian

The CSSF considers the establishment of the military coalition “Operation Prosperity Guardian” to be an essential step in addressing the current threat situation in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and commends the participating nations for their commitment in ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the area.

Launched in 2014 and incorporated as a registered association in 2018, the Container Ship Safety Forum e.V. (CSSF) is an international industry association and global business-to-business network that is aiming to improve safety performance and management practices in the container shipping industry. To achieve this, CSSF members collaborate through measurement, reporting and benchmarking as well as sharing best practices and engaging with industry stakeholders.

With its 30 members, the CSSF represents more than 50% of the worldwide available TEU capacity on fully cellular container vessels.

Source: Container Ship Safety Forum e.V. (CSSF)