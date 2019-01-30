The Danish Maritime Authority supports development of safe electric ferries

Electric ferries are in a rapid development, and the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) is actively engaged in ensuring that safety is part of the innovative efforts taking place in the Blue Denmark.

The DMA is working in a joint project with the industry, other authorities and classification societies to promote understanding of the use of lithium-ion batteries in the maritime industry. With a particular focus on safety.

Denis Cederholm-Larsen, Senior Ship Inspector at the Danish Maritime Authority:

“The project’s results is to provide a common understanding of the use of lithium-ion batteries in the maritime industry, which will benefit both authorities and the industry.”

The project is expected to be completed during the summer of 2019. Various tests and data collection are performed during this period.

Facts about electric ferry projects in Denmark

The Blue Denmark is currently brimming with green ferry projects.

• The shipping company Scandlines operates ferries, where brand new battery technology is installed aboard the six hybrid ferries that connect Denmark with Germany

• The shipping company ForSea, which connects Denmark and Sweden at the crossing Helsingør / Helsingborg, now has two ferries with the latest battery technology, which provides the possibility of 100 percent. electric operation via the storage power from land

• The new electric ferry ELLEN, which is an EU project under the aegis of the Horizon 2020 programme, will be one of the first in the world, where the entire battery pack contains enough energy for both ordinary operation and emergency situations.

Source: Danish Maritime Authority