The digital voyage begins

The Danish Maritime Authority launches a pilot project on digital certificates for seafarers.

Today, MUMBAI MÆRSK heads out from the Port of Aarhus for destinations in Europe, Africa and Asia with crew certificates that are entirely digital instead of traditional paper certificates. This is simpler, faster and safer for seafarers, shipping companies and authorities.



During the voyage, the merchant ship will call into port in Germany, Morocco, Singapore, China and South Korea, where it will collect data and knowledge about the use of digital certificates for seafarers. In particular in connection with Port State Control.

The pilot project aims to explore the advantages of digital certificates and hopefully pave the way for global acceptance and utilization.

Source: Danish Maritime Authority