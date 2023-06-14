Recent News

  

The Drop In Steel Prices In May Led To Further Declines In Building Materials Output

The average weekly rebar output stood at 2.7 million mt in May, down 8.4% month-on-month. And the weekly average consumption stood at 3.07 million mt, down 3.4% month-on-month.

The decline in rebar production in May was mainly due to the decline in steel prices that led to steel mills reducing production.
Source: SMM

