The Drop In Steel Prices In May Led To Further Declines In Building Materials Output
The average weekly rebar output stood at 2.7 million mt in May, down 8.4% month-on-month. And the weekly average consumption stood at 3.07 million mt, down 3.4% month-on-month.
The average weekly rebar output stood at 2.7 million mt in May, down 8.4% month-on-month. And the weekly average consumption stood at 3.07 million mt, down 3.4% month-on-month.
The decline in rebar production in May was mainly due to the decline in steel prices that led to steel mills reducing production.
Source: SMM