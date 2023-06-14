The Drop In Steel Prices In May Led To Further Declines In Building Materials Output

The average weekly rebar output stood at 2.7 million mt in May, down 8.4% month-on-month. And the weekly average consumption stood at 3.07 million mt, down 3.4% month-on-month.

The decline in rebar production in May was mainly due to the decline in steel prices that led to steel mills reducing production.

Source: SMM