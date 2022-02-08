The ebb and the flow of sanctions on Iranian oil have increased

Iran reached a historic agreement in 2015 with six world powers to trade restrictions on its nuclear program for sanctions relief, including on oil. In 2018, the United States under Donald Trump’s presidency resigned the deal, and sanctions were reinstated.

Diplomatic efforts have gained momentum in order to revive the agreement in some form, putting the prospect of more Iranian barrels entering the market to the test. But this outcome is by no means certain.

The sequence of incidents that resulted in sanctions being lifted on Iranian oil the last time, and the re-imposition of sanctions only a few years later.

APRIL 2015

Iran’s nuclear program has been halted for at least a decade, according to Tehran and its global powers. This is a step towards reaching a comprehensive agreement that might end 12 years of brinkmanship, threats, and confrontation.

Sanctions on Iran remain in place pending an agreement on a final and comprehensive agreement, which is not a guaranteed conclusion.

JULY 2015

Iran and the six powers have reached the most important nuclear agreement, which is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and includes technical details on what nuclear activity Tehran will have to stop and what sanctions will be lifted once this is verified.

JANUARY 2016

Iran’s nuclear program has been compromised, according to the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.

Iran’s oil and financial sanctions are lifted by the United States and European Union, despite thousands of dollars worth of Iranian assets, mostly revenues from oil sales.

Iran oil exports rose to 2 million billion bpd in 2016 and at a time of 2.8 million billion in 2018

MAY 2018

Under Donald Trump’s presidency, the United States unilaterally withdrawn from the 2015 deal and re-imposed sanctions, aiming to reduce Iran’s oil sales to zero.

The United States allows countries and corporations to “wind down” their previously authorised operations in the JCPOA in 90 and 180 days.

2018

Iran refrains from coming back to the negotiations to discuss a new nuclear pact as sought by Trump, and vows to sell “as much oil as it can,” despite the sanctions.

Iran does not disclose its oil exports statistics, but conclusions based on tanker tracking show exports are down as low as 200,000 billion.

DECEMBER 2020

Joe Biden wins the presidential election in the United States.

Iran has instructed its oil ministry to prepare facilities for production and sale of crude oil at full capacity in three months.

JANUARY-MARCH 2021

In January and March, China increased its imports of Iranian oil to over 800,000 bpd, compared to almost 1 million bpd, despite dropping it again in April.

APRIL 2021

Iran and the United States begin indirect negotiations to bring both countries back in full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran desires to have all US sanctions lifted at once, and has stated that it will not accept anything less.

JUNE 2021

Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge who is under US sanctions for human rights violations, secures victory in Iran’s presidential election, following a contest marked by voter apathy for economic hardships and political restrictions.

DECEMBER 2021

During Vienna, talks about resurrecting the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement have resumed, with the United States and Israel intensifying their stance on Tehran, if it fails to do so.

JANUARY 2022

A US state official described in the ‘final stretch’ in indirect conversations between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

FEBRUARY 2022

Iran has been given sanctions waivers, and a government headed by Biden has been relegated to other countries in order to facilitate international nuclear cooperation.

The indirect talks are aimed at restoring the United States to the agreement and Iran’s compliance. The agreement was reached under former President Barack Obama, and Biden has pledged to try to return the United States to it.

Source: Reuters