The end of China rout? Investment banks turn bullish on stimulus, reopening plans

Chinese stocks are coming back in favour as easing COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai and stimulus measures to revive a pandemic-hit economy prompt investment banks to upgrade their views on a market pounded by fears of a sharp economic slowdown.

The Shanghai SE Composite index .SSEC has shed 12.5% so far this year, while the tech-heavy Hang Seng Index .HSI has declined 8.5%.

Investment banks

Commentary on China equities

Nomura

“Cautiously optimistic” and rates stocks “overweight” as it sees significant valuation support after large drawdowns; likely GDP recovery in the second half of the year; worst of regulatory crackdowns “likely behind us”

JPMorgan

UBS

China stocks to benefit from ramping up of stimulus, targeted government support of sectors like tech and property and downtrodden valuations

Schroders

Expects outlook for China to be brighter in 2023 and a rebound, albeit from a low base as various clouds continue to overshadow outlook

* Amundi

China’s stocks may outperform as potential positive catalysts loom; eyes potential rollout of a homegrown mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and any reopening steps taken later this year

Citi

Says it still wants to have some China risk, with the country being the only major market where authorities are at least marginally supportive

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)