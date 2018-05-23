The European Commission has updated the European List of ship recycling facilities

On 7 May 2018, the Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2018/684of 4 May 2018 amending Implementing Decision (EU) 2016/2323 to update the European List of ship recycling facilities pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 1257/2013has been published on the Official Journal of the European Union.

The European List of ship recycling facilities was established by the Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2016/2323pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 1257/2013on ship recycling. The purpose of the Regulation is to prevent, reduce, minimise and, to the extent practicable, eliminate accidents, injuries and other adverse effects on human health and the environment caused by ship recycling, ensuring that hazardous waste from ship recycling is subject to environmentally sound management. Ship recycling facilities may be located both in a Member State of the European Union and in a third country.

Several Member States have communicated to the Commission lists of facilities they have authorised in accordance with Article 14 of Regulation (EU) No 1257/2013 to be included in the European List of ship recycling facilities. Member States have also communicated to the Commission updated data pertaining to facilities already included in that list. Therefore, the Commission has decided to amend Implementing Decision (EU) 2016/2323.

With regard to ship recycling facilities located in a third country for which an application for inclusion in the European List has been submitted to the Commission in accordance with Article 15 of Regulation (EU) No 1257/2013, the assessment of the relevant information and supporting evidence provided or gathered is still ongoing. The Commission will adopt implementing acts pertaining to those ship recycling facilities located outside the Union once the assessment is finalised.

