The European shipping industry welcomes the European Green Deal

The European shipping industry fully welcomes the unveiling of the European Green Deal by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament yesterday.

“It is an ambitious plan that Europe will carry out to bring to the table the much-needed leadership in this global climate emergency,” said Martin Dorsman, ECSA’s Secretary-General.

As announced by the Commission President, the European Green Deal aims to create a cleaner, greener, healthier environment as well as a sustainable, resilient, growing economy.

“European shipping is the leading segment in the global shipping industry. Through innovation and deployment, we show the rest of the world shipping can be highly competitive while moving towards zero emission,” continued Mr Dorsman.

As an energy-efficient mode of transport, with CO2 emissions per ton-kilometre substantially lower than other modes, the shipping industry is making good steady progress towards decarbonisation. Despite the phenomenal increase in trade volume, global shipping lowered its CO2 emissions between 2008 and 2018 by 19% [1].

Yet much more still needs to be done.

“The biggest challenge facing the industry is the development and global availability of alternative and innovative green technologies and carbon-neutral fuels and energy sources. The pledge in the proposal to ramp up the production and deployment of such fuels and the necessary infrastructure is very much welcomed by the industry.”

The industry also notes the recognition by the European Commission, that shipping is a low-carbon mode of transport, as the proposal promotes a model shift in Europe from road to waterborne transport, including short sea shipping.

“Shifting to smart and safe zero-emission shipping requires a radical change throughout the whole maritime industry and its supply chain, from fuels producers to the crew on board. European shipping is ready to work with the European Commission and the European Parliament, together with our maritime partners, to turn the goals of the European Green Deal into reality,” concluded Mr Dorsman.

[1] Source: Clarkson Research 2019

Source: ECSA