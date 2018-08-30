The first RS audit by MA of Liberia

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS, Register) was successfully audited by the Maritime Administration (MA) of Liberia. The audit was carried out on 23-24 August 2018 in the RS Head Office.

It was the first RS audit by the MA of Liberia. The audit was aimed at confirmation of RS compliance, as a recognized organization, with the applicable requirements of the international agreements and standards, fulfillment by the RS of the agreement terms with the MA of Liberia, as well as to evaluation of the RS quality management system. The audit process was based on the risk-oriented approach, and the results of RS audit by DEKRA, the accredited certification body, were taken into consideration.

During the audit Mr Thomas Klenum, Technical Director of the Liberian International Ship& Corporate Registry, has audited the RS basic processes and activity areas and, in general, positively evaluated the RS work and process management. He emphasized that at present the MA of Liberia adheres to goal-based approach to regulatory activity established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as its application promotes the innovations in the maritime industry.

Nowadays, Liberia ranks second in the world in deadweight tonnage of fleet flying its flag and is one of the largest Maritime Administrations that authorised RS for conducting surveys and issuing documents on its behalf. Today, RS performs technical supervision of Liberia-flagged ships having above 1,7 mln ton of deadweight tonnage.

Source: Russian Maritime Register of Shipping