The floating dock “PIRAEUS I” is available again for ship repair works

in Hellenic Shipping News 26/10/2019

PPA S.A. announces that the “PIRAEUS I” floating dock has been delivered for use and is operating again after scheduled maintenance works. “PIRAEUS I” is 202 m. long, with inner width 31 meters, has lifting capacity of 15,000 tons and can serve ships with capacity of 40,000 tons.

During the first nine months of 2019, the ship repair activity at the port of Piraeus is showing an increase, despite the temporary suspension of “PIRAEUS I” floating dock operations, as the ships in docks increased by + 11% and the ships under repair in Ship Repair Zone increased by 7.4% compared to the same period of 2018.

The Management of PPA S.A. gives high priority to the development of ship repair and the attraction of more ships to the Perama Ship Repair Zone, which will contribute to the creation of new jobs.

Floating Dock

Docks I & III

Source: Piraeus Port Authority

