The full container Jolly Rosa new entry in the Ignazio Messina & C. fleet

New entry in the fleet of the Genoese group Ignazio Messina & C.: it has been taken delivery in these hours in the bay of Singapore the full container vessel “Jolly Rosa”. Enrolled in the International Registry at the Genoa Port Authority, the ship, on which the Italian flag has already been hoisted, is a full container 260 metres long by 32 metres wide, with a gross tonnage of 42112 tonnes and a transport capacity of 4387 TEU containers, 360 of which reefer. Under the command of Captain Simone Galli with a crew of 23 people, 13 of whom are Italian, 4 EU and 6 non-EU, she joins in the Messina fleet the “Jolly Oro” and the “Jolly Argento” which have been purchased and entered service for the group in recent months. In the first ten days of January the Messina group will take delivery of a sister ship that and will be christened the ‘Jolly Giada’.

The two sister ships previously named ‘Rosa’ and ‘Lana’ were owned by Marlow navigation of Cyprus, and later chartered to the Danish operator, Maersk. Both were built by the Korean shipyard Daewoo in 2010.

Source: Ignazio Messina & C.