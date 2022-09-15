The future of the Baltic Sea lies in Roenne

Port of Roenne A/S has already secured the position as center for green energy in the Baltic Sea and the principal port from which the region’s offshore wind farms are launched. The Port of Roenne is also accelerating the enlargement of its harbour area to accommodate the need for maintaining a modern and up-to-date supply port for all areas of business. This also enhances the capabilities for future Offshore projects.

“The Baltic Energy Security Energy Summit is a powerful manifestation of how the countries of the Baltic Sea Region intend to intensify their collaboration on the enlargement of OWE capacity to enable us to become independent of Russian gas. Due to Bornholm’s location in the Baltic Sea, we are experiencing an enormous interest in using our port’s facilities as a staging area for offshore wind turbine projects. This need will only grow in the years ahead, meaning that port infrastructure for OWE projects in the Baltic Sea Region can become scarce within a few years. Accordingly, we are accelerating our planned disposition of activities and enlargement of harbour facilities that will enable us to manage multiple projects at the same time within a few years,” says Lars Nordahl Lemvigh, CEO, Port of Roenne A/S.

At present, the projects in the Port’s order book total almost three gigawatts. And that does not include the wind turbines for the forthcoming Energy Island Bornholm project, which is planned to be the first of its kind in the world with a potential for three gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

Last year, ‘Kriegers Flak’ – the biggest wind farm in Scandinavia – was launched from Roenne, and this year both foundations and wind turbines for Germany’s ‘Arcadis Ost 1’ project are being launched from the port.

“What we see here at the Port of Roenne is the future of the Baltic Sea. We need to get out European dependence of Russian gas, oil, and coal as soon as possible. To do that, we need to deploy offshore windfarms that can produce green electricity that also be transformed into green hydrogen,“ said Jeppe Kofod, Foreign Minister from Denmark after the visit at Port of Roenne A/S.

At the Baltic Energy Energy Security Summit, the 30. August EU-and representatives from eight Baltic Sea states signed a joint declaration to strengthen energy security in the Baltic Sea region by expanding renewable energy. It was also decided to sevenfold the amount of electricity from offshore wind in the Baltic Sea Region.

“We are about to complete the main investment that indicates our determination in Poland to change our energy-mix. We manage to achieve it with your support and cooperation and this going to contribute – not only to our Polish energy security, but also a central European security,“ said Zbigniew Rau, Foreign Minister from Poland after the meeting at the port in Roenne.

Source: Port of Roenne A/S