The Government Of Djibouti Announces The Nationalization Of The Shares Held By The Port Of Djibouti, S.A. In Doraleh Container Terminal

Following an Order of the President of the Republic dated 9 September 2018, the Republic of Djibouti, has decided to nationalise with immediate effect all the shares and social rights of Port de Djibouti SA (PDSA) in the Doraleh Container Terminal joint venture with DP World.

This decision aims to protect the fundamental interests of the Nation of Djibouti and the legitimate interests of its partners, and to ensure that the situation of the DCT joint venture company aligns with reality, as it has not been in charge of the container terminal of Doraleh since the termination of the concession contract in February 2018.

DP World will therefore have the State of Djibouti as a single interlocutor for all the discussions regarding the consequences of the concession contract termination.

Djibouti terminated the DCT contract due to severe irregularities. The contract was prejudicial to the fundamental interests of the Republic of Djibouti, to the development of the country and to its ability to control its most strategic infrastructure asset.

DP World’s “strategy”, which consists in trying to oppose the will of a sovereign state, is both unrealistic and destined to fail. In any case, the proliferation of legal procedures, the “fake news” campaigns and the intimidation attempts against Djibouti will have no effect on the case. That is why a fair compensation outcome is the only possible option for DP World, in line with the principles of international law.

Source: Presidency Of The Republic Of Djibouti