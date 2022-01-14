The Government of Seychelles condemns pirate attacks off the coast of Hodeidah

Seychelles has long been at the forefront of the fight against piracy in the Western Indian Ocean, and therefore, we are deeply disturbed by the recent attacks on the UAE-flagged vessel in the Red Sea.

The Government of Seychelles condemns in the strongest terms the recent pirate attacks on the civilian cargo vessel RWABEE off the coast of Hodeidah.

In addition to the grave threats to freedom of maritime navigation and international trade, such blatant acts jeopardise regional security and place the protection of the region’s citizens at risk.

In view of these circumstances, Seychelles calls for the immediate release of the vessel and its crew.

Seychelles also urges all parties to abide by international laws and seek peaceful ways to resolve the conflict.

