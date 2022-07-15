The shipping container affects everyone – the global economy depends on the safe and on-time delivery of cargoes of every type on container ships.

But container shipping is a relatively recent phenomenon – starting slowly in the 1950s and only expanding globally in the late 60’s and early 70’s. The success of the container depended on standardisation – both of the container itself, and the handling and transport systems which were required to move it. It also required containers to be designed, built and tested to ensure that they survive the tough conditions at sea and on land.

“The History of the Shipping Container” is a new book, which tells the story of how the container was first conceived – and then designed and manufactured.

It is written by Ulrich Cramer – who was there in the very early days, as a container designer and manufacturer. He was involved in many container innovations, as well as the establishment of container factories in Europe. He was also the main consultant for the development and construction of China’s first container factory in the early 80s.

Covering the period from the 1950’s to the early 1980’s, this book is a personal history of the container, including:

Intermodal systems – before the first container ship

The first container shipping lines

Standardising the container design

Container materials and technology

How container manufacturing started in the US, and then moved to Europe – and then Asia

The development of the swap-body as a road-rail mode

Container handling equipment – in the early days

Illustrated with over 200 photos, the 137-page book tells a fascinating story – and should be of interest to anyone who has been involved in the container business.

Available at a price of £45.00 (plus packing and postage), the book can be purchased online – click on this link: www.containerhistory.com

Container50 Film

On the website, you can also view the film made in 2006, to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the sailing of the Ideal X – regarded as the start of the Container Shipping revolution. The pioneers of that time were asked to contribute their memories. One of those pioneers was Ulrich Cramer – and it was from that film that he had the idea to write this book.

Click here to view the film: https://www.containerhistory.com/container-50-film

Further information about ordering the book, email: [email protected]