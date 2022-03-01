The IMarEST signs MoU with Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute and launches new branch

The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute (KOMERI), a not-for-profit research institute incorporated under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in the Republic of Korea.

The MoU will see the two institutes work closely together to leverage their expertise in the maritime, coastal, and offshore domains, to build a vibrant maritime industry of international repute in Republic of Korea. The work will include the opening of a local IMarEST branch to support local marine professionals with opportunities for continuing professional development, including marine, coastal, offshore engineering, and naval architecture courses.

In addition, the organisations will share insight from international conferences, events and maritime related activities to promote Korea’s maritime industry and ecosystem, and the IMarEST’s activities in the Republic of Korea.

Gwynne Lewis, Chief Executive of the IMarEST, says: “As an international institute, we are committed to supporting maritime professionals around the globe. We are delighted to be working with KOMERI to ensure that their employees and members have the access to membership and continuing professional development which is so vital to those who work in the blue economy.”

KOMERI staff members will be able to join the IMarEST at the relevant level and access continuing professional development programmes and technical knowledge. They will also have the opportunity to participate in the IMarEST’s thriving special interest groups which cover a wide range of topics from ballast water management, biofouling, ocean plastic and marine litter, ship fuels and emissions to offshore renewable energy etc.

KOMERI’s President Mr. Jung-Chul BAE, says: “Our two organisations share common interests in promoting eco-friendly ship technologies that are needed in today’s world, such as biofouling, BWMS, alternative fuel. This partnership and the exchange of ideas between Korea and the global shipping industry via the IMarEST shall benefit our future generations.”

The branch in the Republic of Korea will add to the Institute’s 50 existing branches. Branches and special interest groups form part of its work to promote the development of marine engineering, science and technology, providing opportunities for the exchange of ideas and practices and upholding the status, standards and expertise of marine professionals worldwide. Members are able to gain internationally recognised professional registration through the Institute, such as Technician, Incorporated, Registered or Chartered status.

Source: IMarEST