The Importance Of Establishing Customer Trust In Uncertain Economic Times

Customers will lean toward companies they can trust during strained times like we’re going through now. To gain trust, companies must show consumers they respect their time and money. Companies need a culture that engages in transparent communication, is open to criticism and can deliver fast and efficient responses. This type of culture allows companies to build customer trust, even in these difficult times.

Be Transparently Transparent

Uncertain times call for steady transparent responses. Companies must do what they say and follow through on commitments. This means answering the phone quickly, listening actively and not being stubborn with responses.

The pandemic provides businesses of all kinds with a lesson in transparency’s benefits. Whether it is a fluctuation in demand, the transition of a business model or customer concerns, the pandemic’s effects are far-reaching. Brands need to change to survive. And they need to tell customers about the changes and the reasons for making them. For example, increased demand during the pandemic shifted our company’s shipping delivery time from our standard one-to-two-day shipping time to five-to-seven days. We overcommunicated this disruption via email and text notification to make sure everyone clearly understood not only why, but when the customer could expect their order to arrive. A company experiencing this extra demand will best serve customers by clearly explaining the cause and duration of the delays.

A culture of transparency should extend to customer service efforts. For example, instead of agents challenging customers, they should greet them with empathy and ask for feedback. Tell customers when processes or technology change based on feedback. Customers and service work together with this dynamic because transparency builds mutual trust and appreciation.

Listen And Act

Many companies ask for feedback, but few incorporate the feedback in meaningful ways. Companies that listen to their customers will persevere through these turbulent times. They will install mechanisms for listening to customers along with formal processes for reviewing and implementing feedback. For example, agents can ask for feedback or offer surveys at the end of chat sessions. Recorded and categorized phone inquiries are additional sources of valuable feedback. Agents can ask about the nature of calls and ask a few other questions to help put certain calls into buckets, whether it is praise or failures. Voice analytics to pick up the tone and opportunities within customer service teams allow companies to maximize each customer interaction.

When feedback comes in through online reviews, proactive brands respond. Brands can get the best insight into negative reviews by putting themselves in the customer’s shoes and walking through the issue from their point of view. Maybe the customer misunderstood the process. A brand must avoid defensive tones instead of offering information and resolutions.

Proactive companies conduct root cause investigations based on feedback. Do they ask questions about what is causing customer problems? Where is the bottleneck or source of frustration? Perhaps a company receives several complaints about customers having trouble finding a certain type of product. Is the search function working? Is the product under too many category subsets, making it hard to find? Designate a team to find root causes for these types of problems.

Active listening also means making things right. Instead of pointing fingers, companies must wow the customer with a proactive response in order to rebuild their trust.

Respond With Speed And Clarity

Businesses need to stand out to capture scarce customer dollars. A proven way to do this is through superior customer service. Online chat is a great but underutilized service because it is immediate and offers fast resolutions. Customers who are under duress want simple answers to their questions and want to connect with a real person either through email, chat or on the phone. Companies still need robust FAQs and quality content to help customers and keep inquiries at a manageable level. But they must avoid pushing people toward finding answers on their own. Once the customer determines “this company doesn’t want to talk to me,” their desire for engagement ends along with the chances for long-term loyalty.

Firms can further build trust through personalized communications and offers: personalized, event-based triggered emails to build a relationship with the customer, where they feel the brand “gets them” and wants long-term engagement. That is the entire point of building trust—to create an equal customer/company relationship built on respect.

