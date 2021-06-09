The In-Person Maritime Event: ShipTek International Conference & AWARDS 2021 culminates successfully in Dubai

Post COVID 19, the maritime industry witnessed its first in-person event which concluded successfully in Dubai. Organised by Biz Events Management, ShipTek 2021 – An International Conference on Marine, Offshore and Oil & Gas Industry and International Maritime Awards, celebrated its astounding 14th edition at Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai scheduled on 7th – 8th June, 2021, the conference was inaugurated by IMC President & Founder Chairman & CEO, Aries Group of Companies Dr. Sohan Roy and the Keynote address was given by HE Khamis Juma Buamim, Chairman & Founder of KBI-UAE; Chairman of DCMMI Emirates & Dubai Council for Marine & Maritime Industries; Ex Board Member – MD & Group CEO of Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC and Ex-Chairman of Drydocks World & Maritime World. The event was organized following all COVID protocols as directed by the UAE Government.

Launched in the year 2008, ShipTek 2021 is one of the most celebrated maritime events which is eagerly anticipated by the industry. ShipTek is a perfect platform for industry professionals to discuss and engage in insightful discussions, network with likeminded peers and, strike deals to take business to next level. This edition once again witnessed an impressive line up of speakers who discussed on the present and future of maritime industry.

Besides the much-appreciated conference, the event also witnessed a dazzling award ceremony where industry veterans who have been instrumental in proposing creative solutions were honored for their accomplishments. The ShipTek 2021 Top Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon Mr. Bader N. Alkhashti, Chairman, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC). ShipTek – Individual Excellence Awards were presented to few of the renowned Maritime Professionals. Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, ADNOC Logistics & Services was awarded with CEO of the Year Award ; Mr. Eugene Mayne, Founder & Group CEO, Tristar Group was presented with Maritime Personality of the Year Award; H.E. Hessa Al Malek, Executive Advisor to Minister for Maritime Affairs, UAE Ministry for Energy and Infrastructure was bestowed with ShipTek Award for Maritime Competitiveness & Leadership; Capt. Ahmad Bin Dalmook, Director of Yachts , The Office of H.H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Excellence in Professional Services – Marine Award and Dr. M. Abdul Rahim, Managing Director, Middle East and South Asia, ClassNK was bestowed with Excellence in Professional Services – Marine Statutory Affairs Award.

Major organizations which were honored during the awards included P&O Maritime Logistics (Best Employer of the Year); ADNOC Logistics & Services (Excellence in HSE Initiatives); Fairdeal Marine Services (Best Service Provider – Marine); Overseas Marine Logistics (Best Service Provider – Offshore); BAHRI (Ship Operator of the Year); Synergy Marine Group (Shipping Company of the Year); American Bureau of Shipping (Classification Society of the Year); ALBWARDY DAMEN (Best New Building Yard); Lankhorst Ropes (Excellence in Sustainable Innovation); THE HAWKS (Rising Bunker – Organization); Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (Best Insurance Provider of the Year); Tomini Shipping (Excellence in Maritime & Transportation – Organization); Gulf Agency Company (Best Shipping Agency); Red Sea Gateway Terminal (Terminal Operator of the Year); FICHTE & CO. (Law Firm of the Year); Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport (Distinctive Contribution to Innovation in Maritime Education); AlMansoori Specialized Engineering (Best CSR Initiative); MARASI News (Best Maritime Media) and Oman DryDock Company (Ship Repair Yard of the Year).

Source: Biz Events Management, ShipTek 2021