The inaugural Greenport Congress Oceania, hosted by the Port of Newcastle, Australia opened on Wednesday 15 February 2023

Kumarah Kelly, CEO, Awabakal Local Aboriginal Land Council, greeted the assembled audience of over 160 delegates at the Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Centre (NEX). Kumarah welcomed everyone to the country on behalf of her grandmother, an elder of Australia, as an acknowledgement of the traditional owners and custodians of the lands.

Craig Carmody, CEO, Port of Newcastle, commented in his welcome address, “If a port as big as ours in coal can change, this idea that transition is too costly is absolute nonsense. We’re creating new business opportunities at the port while we can afford to do so, with a plan, not in a crisis. For us, it’s not a nice to do, but a must do. Our business strategy is 50/50 by 2030 and that is 50% of our revenue must come from non-coal sources. Today our split is 31% from non-coal trade. We know it’s not going to happen overnight but we are committed.”

Sharon Claydon, MP, Federal Member for Newcastle, Australian Government, remarked, “Newcastle has powered the world for generations with our region’s coal and the port’s diversification will ensure we continue to do so for generations to come with renewable energy. Our region is poised to take full advantage of the new energy industries and the jobs of the future.”

Fiona Robinson, Country Market Director, Ramboll, gold sponsor of the first Greenport Congress in the Southern Hemisphere, stated, “We need to bring the best of this industry together to transition to a greener future.”

The first keynote panel session discussed options for ports to combat climate change. My Therese Blank, Head of Oceania Market, Regional Ocean Management at A.P. Moller – Maersk, said “Collaboration is key for greener fuels. 75000 tonnes availability of methanol is the target in the next year for Maersk.”

This session featured presentations on the topic of Renewable Energy – Journey to Net Zero, moderated by Christa Sams, Senior Manager, Environment, Port Authority of New South Wales. Presentations were given by Matthew Bowdler, Principal Sustainability Advisor, Pilbara Ports Authority; Simon Byrnes, CCO, Port of Newcastle; Jonathan Abrahams, Head of Maritime Advisory, Advisory Australia Maritime, DNV Australia Pty Limited.

Simon Byrnes discussed establishing a dedicated precinct for all forms of energy and associated technologies, the multiplier effect it will have at the Port of Newcastle as a global gateway as well as a catalyst for employment, growth and diversification.”

The two afternoon sessions discussed the topics of ‘Net Zero Carbon Cruising’ and ‘Collaborative Communities’.

Philip Halliday, CEO and Director, Port Authority of NSW, gave a presentation on, ‘Shipping Decarbonisation: Renewable Shore Power’ and observed, “Port Authority of NSW will provide 100% renewable shore power for cruise and bulk terminals at White Bay and Glebe Island by 2024. Port Authority of NSW is investing $60 million in renewable shore power in the region, reducing ship carbon emissions by 14000 tonnes per year or the equivalent of planting 70000 trees.”

After an informative day of learning and networking on the first day of GreenPort Congress Oceania, delegates attended the conference gala dinner at Merewether Surfhouse. With sweeping 270 degree views up and down the coast the packed dining room was filled with delegates rubbing shoulders and establishing new friendships and professional contacts.

As the first host port of GreenPort Congress Oceania Port of Newcastle is committed to driving the principles of sustainability throughout its operations, internal culture and the way it engages with customers and communities, diversifying its trade into areas such as hydrogen. It is the first port in Australia or New Zealand to become a member of the International EcoPorts network and have been working across the Pacific region to advocate for the benefits of the EcoPorts initiative.

The Greenport conference provides decision makers from the port community – port authorities, terminal operators, shipping lines, logistics operators – with a meeting place to both learn about and discuss the latest in sustainable development and environmental practice to enable them to effectively implement the changes needed to reduce their carbon footprint and to be more sensitive to environmental considerations.

