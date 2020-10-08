The Ince Group launches new consultancy business from the Middle East

The Ince Group is pleased to announce the launch of a new consultancy business in the Middle East, adding to an already impressive array of legal and consulting businesses under the Ince umbrella. The new business, based in Abu Dhabi and fully regulated by ADGM FRSA, is part of Ince’s Consulting arm, and builds upon Ince’s global professional services network offering clients across the world an end-to-end transaction and advisory capability for all their maritime financial needs.

The business will be led by Managing Director Knut Mathiassen, who has a wealth of consulting and transaction experience in maritime consulting, ship financing and maritime financial advisory. It will tap into the wider Ince network and leverage the Ince Group’s experience across other key markets such as the UK, Europe and Asia and will provide clients across the globe access to experts who can support them with a wider range of services including; sourcing bank and alternative finance for their vessels across the full vessel age range, providing maritime transaction support at all stages of the transaction lifecycle, and providing specialist financial maritime advice for organisations at key stages of their corporate lifecycle.

Commenting on the launch, Adrian Biles, Chief Executive of the Ince Group said:

“The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the fragility of the financial markets, specifically around the commodities industry. This asset class is crucial to the transport and maritime sectors, where we have a strong client base. We have identified a unique opportunity to launch a new practice based in the Middle East, to advise clients on how to successfully navigate through this turbulent environment over the coming months and years.”

Mark Tantam, Global Head of Consulting at The Ince Group commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Knut to the team. He will bring an impressive advisory track record and capabilities to our business. The new consultancy business will operate from the Middle East and aim to work with a range of shipping and marine clients, including aviation.”

Knut Mathiassen, Managing Director of the new consulting business said:

“I am excited to be joining Ince at this time and look forward to undertaking the challenge of setting up a new business with the ambitions of delivering the exceptional levels of service Ince continues to pride itself on. I am sure that this new consultancy business will be a successful venture for The Ince Group and I look forward to meeting with both existing and potential clients.”

The new practice operates from an office based at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), which has become a hub of international financial services in the Middle East. It is fully regulated by the ADGM’s Financial Services Regulation Authority (FSRA), whose rules are broadly modelled on the UK’s Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) and other related legislation.

Source: The Ince Group