The Ince Group strengthens Asia Pacific offer by strategic changes in Singapore

The consolidation of Ince & Co Singapore LLP with Incisive Law LLC on 1 June 2020, together with a number of senior lateral hires signals a bright future.

Incisive Law LLC and The Ince Group are pleased to announce that as a result of this consolidation, the internationally recognised law and business solution provider is now able to offer expert legal advice and assistance on English as well as Singapore law matters with the ability to call and capitalise on the 150 years of global expertise and know-how which Ince can offer to its clients. Ince will continue to provide specialist advice to its clients, both on an international basis and in Singapore through Incisive Law LLC.

Adrian Biles, Chief Executive of The Ince Group, said: “The Ince Group’s ambition is to create a bespoke international legal and professional services business that can provide everything our clients need, wherever they are. The seamless consolidation of our Singapore office, alongside the hiring and promoting of highly skilled individuals to Singapore and other Asian markets shows a commitment to Singapore and our clients in the region”

Bill Ricquier and Wai Yue Loh, Joint Managing Directors of Incisive Law, said: “We are excited to work closely with the current directors and foreign law consultants in growing the firm and the levels of services we can offer to our clients. It is an exciting time and we look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with everyone in the firm, as well as with the Ince network.”

Several key senior appointments at Incisive Law LLC (Singapore)

Sung-Hwan Choi joined earlier this year as the head of the firm’s transactional practice in Singapore. He is also the Head of the firms Korea practice. Sung-Hwan is a 20-year industry veteran who has amassed expertise in advising major international banks, financial institutions, private equity, asset management and multinational companies across all aspects of banking and finance, asset (shipping) and project finance and corporate law matters. He is qualified to practice law in England & Wales, New York, District of Columbia and The Marshall Islands.

Piyush Gupta has been appointed as the head of the firm’s aviation and competition law practice in Singapore. Piyush has almost 20 years of experience of advising clients across Asia on the full range of aviation, corporate finance, corporate regulatory and competition law matters. He was previously a partner in one of India’s leading and largest law firms.

Wole Olufunwa has become a partner and is an experienced contentious lawyer who advises on maritime, trade and commodities, and energy and infrastructure matters. Wole is earmarked to take a leading role in developing the firm’s West African business.

Kimarie Cheang has been promoted to partner. She is a triple qualified lawyer (Singapore, England, and Hong Kong) who focuses on disputes in the maritime, oil and gas, mining, and construction industries. She has also advised international clients on non-contentious matters as well as advising on trade finance and regulatory issues. An integral member of the firm’s China Practice Group, Kimarie often represents major Chinese companies in Singapore as well as Singapore companies and other international companies with business activities in China.

Mohammad Haireez has been appointed as a director. He focuses on litigation and arbitration specialising in international trade, commodities, energy and maritime disputes. Haireez was one of the lawyers in the inaugural select group of Singapore-qualified practitioners recognised in 2019 as an accredited specialist in Maritime & Shipping Law by the Singapore Academy of Law.

Harry Hirst (former managing partner of Ince & Co Singapore LLP) now heads up the firm’s Admiralty practice with Boaz Chan and remains a key player in the Ince Global Admiralty team.

Ince has also shown a strong commitment to the Asian market in recent months, with the firm announcing the addition of experienced litigator Zhao Rong Ooi as Partner to its Hong Kong office earlier this year. He is also triple qualified (Singapore, England, and Hong Kong) and will be working closely with the firm’s China Practice Group.

