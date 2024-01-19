The industry must look at updating STCW standards as a matter of urgency if we are to meet the needs to train 800,000 seafarers in new fuels, says OneLearn Global

To keep up with the needs of 800,000 seafarers who must be able to work on ships using new fuels, regulators should prioritise updating STCW standards says e-learning provider OneLearn Global (OLG).

The maritime industry is on the cusp of a transformative era, driven by the ultimate move to green-fuelled ships to meet the IMO’s goals to reduce carbon emissions over the next decade. Leading training platform (OLG) believes the industry needs to act now to ensure companies are ready for the transition.

Managing Director at OLG, Marinos Kokkinis, said: “It is imperative the industry acts now so that we are prepared to transition over to green-fuelled ships. There is still so much we need to learn about green fuels, but we need to be looking at the framework of our training now and the STCW standards need to be updated to reflect how our landscape is changing. Basic safety training must include new fuels, focusing on alternative propulsion systems, energy management, and safety protocols.”

Learning Solutions Program Manager at OLG, Malevi Manenti, added: “When it comes to new fuels, training courses are scattered and not yet aligned. The industry should be working together to foster collaboration among stakeholders to develop standardised training programmes, ensuring a cohesive approach globally. More and more information on new fuels is going to be developing and coming out continuously, so it is vital we are promoting a culture of continuous learning for seafarers and encouraging ongoing education on new technologies.”

OLG is leading the way in training opportunities for seafarers in new fuels with a number of initiatives, such as adopting customised learning plans tailored to the technical and safety requirements specific to green-fuelled ships, as well as cutting edge e-learning simulators. The company believes more companies should be looking at innovative technology solutions such as simulators to aid training.

Capt. Ioakeim Diplas, Marine Subject Matter Expert, OLG, added: “OLG is dedicated to remaining at the forefront of preparing maritime professionals for the challenges and opportunities presented by the transition to green-fuelled ships. By combining innovative training methodologies, global accessibility, and collaborative partnerships, we are poised to make a substantial impact on the successful adaptation of the industry workforce to the demands of a sustainable maritime future.”

Source: OneLearn Global